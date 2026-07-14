Nitin Gadkari says E20 gasoline not sugary nor ant attracting
India
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari wants everyone to know: E20 gasoline isn't sugary and definitely doesn't lure ants.
He explained that ethanol, which makes up 20% of the fuel, is just alcohol, like what's found in whiskey or rum.
So, those viral videos showing ants near car fuel caps? Not true that E20 is the cause.
Nitin Gadkari says no E20 complaints
Gadkari said his ministry hasn't received any official complaints about E20 gasoline.
The new blend is part of India's push for cleaner fuels, though some drivers have noticed slightly lower mileage (about 3% to 5% less).
If anyone has real issues with E20, Gadkari recommends reporting them directly on the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways website.