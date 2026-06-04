Nitin Gadkari says India aims to export energy, reduce imports

India produces 78,000 tons SAF annually

India produces 78,000 tons of SAF annually and hopes to start exporting it within two years, even planning to use it in fighter jets and helicopters.

Ethanol production has boosted farmers' incomes (especially in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar), while green hydrogen-powered trucks are set to roll out on major highways like Delhi-Agra.

Gadkari also pointed out how the automobile industry has grown fast.