Nitin Gadkari says India aims to export energy, reduce imports
India
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari says India is aiming to become an energy exporter instead of relying on imports.
He highlighted progress in ethanol, hydrogen, and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) as game-changers for this shift.
With a massive ₹22 trillion fuel import bill every year, finding cleaner and cheaper options is more important than ever.
India produces 78,000 tons SAF annually
India produces 78,000 tons of SAF annually and hopes to start exporting it within two years, even planning to use it in fighter jets and helicopters.
Ethanol production has boosted farmers' incomes (especially in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar), while green hydrogen-powered trucks are set to roll out on major highways like Delhi-Agra.
Gadkari also pointed out how the automobile industry has grown fast.