Nitin Gadkari unveils hydrogen from water plan for UP farmers
India
Big news for Uttar Pradesh farmers: soon, they will be making hydrogen fuel from water, thanks to a new initiative announced by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.
The plan is to help farmers become "urjadata" (energy providers), with the hydrogen being used in everything from cars to trains.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is backing the move.
Gadkari highlights ₹3,210 cr highways, ethanol
Gadkari also highlighted three completed National Highway projects worth ₹3,210 crore to boost connectivity in the region.
Plus, he is encouraging farmers to get into ethanol production too:
Look out for an ethanol-powered Toyota Innova launching November 26, 2026.
As Gadkari put it, farmers should move beyond being food providers and become producers of energy and fuel.