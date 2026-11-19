Nitin Gadkari urges states to allow bike taxis on apps
Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari is encouraging states to roll out the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines 2025, which would let private bikes run as taxis on apps like Rapido and Uber.
He pointed out at a recent event that adoption has been limited so far, even though these rules have been around since July.
Nitin Gadkari believes 15-20 cr jobs
Rajasthan is the only state fully on board so far; Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are halfway there.
Gadkari believes these guidelines could open up jobs for 15-20 crore people by bringing more bikes into public transport.
He also highlighted how higher incomes from bike taxis could help people afford better education and housing, making everyday life a bit easier while tackling traffic jams and pollution.