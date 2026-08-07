Nityananda Gond says Odisha textbook errors exaggerated, promises corrected books
India
Odisha's School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond says reports of big mistakes in class one Odia textbooks, like errors in the national anthem and state song, are blown out of proportion.
He says the media reports are factually wrong and assures students will get corrected books soon.
Probe finds over 1,600 textbook mistakes
The issue is part of a larger probe into over 1,600 textbook mistakes across classes one to eight in government schools.
While the chief minister suspects something fishy, opposition leaders aren't happy with how slow things are moving and wonder why only one person has been arrested.
Congress also wants the government to announce exactly when students will get updated textbooks.