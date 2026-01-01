Nivedita Shukla Verma named DARPG Secretary given charge of pensions India Apr 01, 2026

Big changes are happening in the government's top ranks.

Starting March 31, Nivedita Shukla Verma will step in as the new Secretary for Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), and she will also handle Pensions and Pensioners's Welfare.

This move is part of a wider shake-up approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.