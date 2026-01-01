Nivedita Shukla Verma named DARPG Secretary given charge of pensions
Big changes are happening in the government's top ranks.
Starting March 31, Nivedita Shukla Verma will step in as the new Secretary for Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), and she will also handle Pensions and Pensioners's Welfare.
This move is part of a wider shake-up approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.
Multiple secretaries named across ministries
Several ministries are getting fresh leadership too: Chanchal Kumar is now heading Information and Broadcasting, Rohit Kansal takes over Rural Development, Narendra Bhooshan will lead Land Resources, and Bhuvnesh Kumar steps in as Tourism Secretary.
Other notable appointments include Sanjay Jaju for North Eastern Region, Srivatsa Krishna for Minority Affairs, Tejveer Singh for Chemicals and Petrochemicals, and Chandra Sekhar Kumar as CEO of National Rainfed Area Authority.