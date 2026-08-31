NLSIU cancels convocation after protests against BCI chair and CJI

The Student Bar Council of NALSAR University of Law said NLSIU allegedly asked students to publicly reinvite CJI Kant as a condition for holding the ceremony, even though they had already agreed to his presence.

When students refused, the event was scrapped.

The council said this undermined student rights and pointed out that CJI Kant himself has supported peaceful protests before.

They also criticized NLSIU for not offering alternatives like rescheduling or being transparent with students about the decision.