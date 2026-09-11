NMC raises MBBS seats to 140,214 for NEET UG 2026
India
Big news for NEET UG 2026 aspirants: National Medical Commission (NMC) has bumped up the MBBS seat count to 140,214 across 836 medical colleges for the upcoming academic year.
That's an increase of over 13,000 seats, with most of them coming from private colleges.
If you're planning to join the counseling process, this updated matrix is what you'll need to check.
Private colleges offer 76,243 MBBS seats
Private medical colleges now offer 76,243 seats across 391 institutions, making up nearly four out of five new spots added this year.
Government colleges bring in a total of 63,971 seats at 445 campuses.
With private institutions now holding more than half of all MBBS seats in India, candidates are advised to double-check the new matrix before making or revising preferences.