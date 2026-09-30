NMC releases NEET PG 2026 seat matrix with 50,000+ seats

Colleges and stakeholders need to stick to this published seat count and report any discrepancies, errors, omissions, or inconsistencies to the President, MARB, or the Director, MARB, for examination and clarification.

Going over the limit could mean penalties under the National Medical Commission Act.

For candidates, downloading the seat matrix is easy on nmc.org.in.

While counseling dates aren't out yet, remember: the NEET PG exam was held August 30, results came out September 24, and you can expect the answer key from October 1 onward.