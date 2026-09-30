NMC releases NEET PG 2026 seat matrix with 50,000+ seats
The National Medical Commission (NMC) just dropped the official seat matrix for NEET PG Counselling 2026, listing over 50,000 postgraduate seats across India.
You can find the details on nmc.org.in.
Heads up: this first list doesn't include new or expanded courses for 2026-27; those updates will come later.
Colleges risk penalties under NMC Act
Colleges and stakeholders need to stick to this published seat count and report any discrepancies, errors, omissions, or inconsistencies to the President, MARB, or the Director, MARB, for examination and clarification.
Going over the limit could mean penalties under the National Medical Commission Act.
For candidates, downloading the seat matrix is easy on nmc.org.in.
While counseling dates aren't out yet, remember: the NEET PG exam was held August 30, results came out September 24, and you can expect the answer key from October 1 onward.