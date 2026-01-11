NMRC chief out after calendar photo row

Mahendra Prasad has been removed as Executive Director of Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) amid controversy over the appearance of his photo in the official 2026 calendar. The move, made on January 9, follows concerns about the use of government platforms for personal publicity.

Why does this matter? The NMRC calendar featured photos of top IAS officers on their birthday months—including Prasad's in July—which sparked debate about whether it's okay to use official materials for personal recognition.

Even NMRC Managing Director Lokesh M's image appeared—reportedly without his permission—adding fuel to the controversy.

What did officials say? Lokesh M wasn't happy about his image being used and issued a show-cause notice to those responsible.

Prasad, meanwhile, insisted there was "nothing personal, nothing commercial" about the calendar and said it was meant just for officials in key posts.

Still, the whole episode has raised questions about ethics and transparency in public offices.