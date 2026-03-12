No ads for prescription weight-loss medicines, says Indian drug regulator
India's top drug regulator has issued an advisory prohibiting direct or indirect public advertising of prescription weight-loss medicines.
This includes so-called awareness campaigns that could be treated as surrogate advertisements.
The move comes as big pharma brands like Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk ramp up their presence in India's growing obesity drug scene.
Hype about miracle results could land companies in trouble
The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) says any hype about miracle results or ignoring the need for healthy habits could land companies in trouble.
Even influencer posts or branded content that quietly push these prescription drugs are now off-limits.
Regulators want companies to focus on real public health, not just selling pills: a reminder that managing obesity is about more than popping medicine.