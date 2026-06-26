No ambulance, younger son absent, Kantapada family carries Jayanti Bacha
India
In Kantapada village, Odisha, 80-year-old Jayanti Bacha died. Her younger son didn't return for her last rites after marrying outside his caste, so the family had to handle everything themselves.
With no ambulance and little outside help, aside from a few neighbors, they carried her body on a bicycle to the cremation site.
Kantapada story sparks online conversations
Bacha's daughter, grandchildren, and neighbors came together to perform her last rites with limited resources.
The story has sparked conversations online about family bonds and empathy during hardship.
It also follows another recent case in Odisha where a man carried his sister's skeletal remains by bicycle over a financial dispute, highlighting how some families face big challenges alone.