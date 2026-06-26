No ambulance, younger son absent, Kantapada family carries Jayanti Bacha India Jun 26, 2026

In Kantapada village, Odisha, 80-year-old Jayanti Bacha died. Her younger son didn't return for her last rites after marrying outside his caste, so the family had to handle everything themselves.

With no ambulance and little outside help, aside from a few neighbors, they carried her body on a bicycle to the cremation site.