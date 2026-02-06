No app cabs at Hyderabad airport on February 7
Heads up if you're flying in or out of Hyderabad on February 7—app-based cabs like Ola, Uber, and Rapido might not be available at the airport.
Drivers are planning a big strike to protest low pay, high commissions, and what they say are unfair rules from the companies.
Drivers demand fairer base fares, better protections
Drivers say platforms ignore government guidelines and charge up to 40% commission, leaving them with just ₹800-1,000 a day even after long hours.
They want fairer base fares (₹25-30/km), more transparency in pay, better protections for drivers, and a ban on non-commercial vehicles picking up rides.
What to do if you need a ride
The airport says its operations will run as usual but suggests travelers use prepaid taxis, car rentals, or Pushpak busses instead.
If you're heading to RGIA that day, plan ahead—extra travel time might save you some stress.
For help at the airport itself, check in with the Aeroplaza transport desk.