No April heatwave; storms, rain to lash North India: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has confirmed that there will be no major heatwaves in April 2026 across north and central India. Instead, the region is likely to witness periodic rainfall due to active western disturbances. These disturbances are preventing rapid heat accumulation and keeping temperatures below normal or near normal for the coming days.

Weather forecast Rain forecast for Delhi-NCR, nearby states States such as Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Himachal Pradesh are likely to witness periodic rainfall. Uttarakhand and Jammu & Kashmir will also see similar weather patterns. Central and northeastern parts of India may experience scattered showers and thunderstorms. This is a stark contrast from early March when temperatures in north and west India soared close to or above 40°C.

Weather change Storms may reduce maximum temperatures by 3-5°C The current weather pattern is a shift from the usual dry and hot winds to intermittent rains, thunderstorms, and lightning. Scientists predict that gusty surface winds and hail may affect some isolated areas. This could disrupt daytime heating and lead to a 3-5°C drop in maximum temperatures across several northern states.

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