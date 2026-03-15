No change in judge for Kejriwal's excise policy case
India
former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wanted his excise policy case moved to a different judge, saying he was worried about fairness.
But the Delhi High Court's Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya turned down the plea, explaining there is no valid reason to switch benches.
So, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma will keep hearing the case.
Decision allows CBI to continue challenging Kejriwal's discharge
This decision means the CBI can continue challenging Kejriwal's earlier discharge from corruption charges right where things stand.
The outcome could impact not just Kejriwal but also Delhi politics, since the case involves alleged irregularities in a liquor policy introduced by his government.