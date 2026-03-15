No change in judge for Kejriwal's excise policy case India Mar 15, 2026

former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wanted his excise policy case moved to a different judge, saying he was worried about fairness.

But the Delhi High Court's Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya turned down the plea, explaining there is no valid reason to switch benches.

So, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma will keep hearing the case.