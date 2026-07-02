No eyewitness to murder, police seek Siya Goyal's lie-detector test

Test purpose

Details of the police's application to the court

The police's application to the court stated that Goyal's and co-accused Chetan Chaudhary's statements have been recorded. However, they argued a polygraph examination is necessary to further the investigation, as it could help generate fresh investigative leads. It's important to note that while polygraph tests are often sought in such cases, their results are not admissible as substantive evidence in court. They are used only to assist investigators in developing leads during the course of a probe.