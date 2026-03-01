No DJs, high-decibel equipment after 10pm Yogi Adityanath on Holi India Mar 01, 2026

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has rolled out some serious ground rules to keep Holi safe and fun this year.

He's prohibited the use of DJs, sound systems or high-decibel equipment after 10pm at weddings and social functions, and has banned obscene songs, spurious liquor, and limited Holika Dahan to traditional spots only.

Drones, CCTVs, and round-the-clock emergency teams will be on duty at specified events and locations.