No DJs, high-decibel equipment after 10pm Yogi Adityanath on Holi
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has rolled out some serious ground rules to keep Holi safe and fun this year.
He's prohibited the use of DJs, sound systems or high-decibel equipment after 10pm at weddings and social functions, and has banned obscene songs, spurious liquor, and limited Holika Dahan to traditional spots only.
Drones, CCTVs, and round-the-clock emergency teams will be on duty at specified events and locations.
Special squads deployed at major Holi events
With big festivals like Holi coming up alongside board exams and other events, the state is stepping up patrols in crowded places and keeping an eye on social media for fake news.
Special squads are out in Barsana for Lathmar Holi and Shahjahanpur's Juta Maar Holi, plus there'll be extra busses, women's safety desks, uninterrupted power and water—basically making sure everyone can celebrate without worry.