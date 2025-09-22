No electricity in parts of Bengaluru on September 22, 23 India Sep 22, 2025

Heads up, Bengaluru! BESCOM has scheduled power outages across several neighborhoods on September 22 and 23 for maintenance work.

Some areas could be without electricity for up to nine hours, so if you're working or studying from home, you might want to plan ahead.

On Monday, Namadhari, Hegde Nagar, and Ugrahalli will have cuts from 10am to 5pm. Yeshwanthpur and Kempapura are also affected, with some areas potentially experiencing outages until 6pm.