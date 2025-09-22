No electricity in parts of Bengaluru on September 22, 23
Heads up, Bengaluru! BESCOM has scheduled power outages across several neighborhoods on September 22 and 23 for maintenance work.
Some areas could be without electricity for up to nine hours, so if you're working or studying from home, you might want to plan ahead.
On Monday, Namadhari, Hegde Nagar, and Ugrahalli will have cuts from 10am to 5pm. Yeshwanthpur and Kempapura are also affected, with some areas potentially experiencing outages until 6pm.
Areas affected on Tuesday
Tuesday brings the disruption to Hebbal—Ballari Main Road, Jakkur Layout, and Amruthahalli will see outages from 9am to 5pm.
BGS Layout and VRL Road are also on the list.
If you live in these areas, it's a good idea to charge your devices early and adjust your plans so you're not caught off guard when the lights go out.