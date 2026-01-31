No electricity in parts of Chennai today: Check timings, areas
India
Heads up, Chennai!
Tamil Nadu Electricity Department is planning a power cut this Saturday—from 9:00am-2:00pm or 11:00am-5:00pm—in more than 50 neighborhoods for maintenance work.
If they wrap up early, electricity will be back sooner.
Plan ahead! Charge devices, finish online tasks before power cut
Areas like Ramapuram, Tirumullaivoyal, Ponneri, Puzhal, and Alamathy (plus spots like Manapakkam and Mugalivakkam) are on the list.
If you're in these zones, it's smart to charge your devices before 9:00am and move any important online tasks.
Check if your street's included so you're not caught off guard—this upgrade is all about keeping things running smoothly down the line.