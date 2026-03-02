No electricity in parts of Tiruchi on March 4
Heads up, Tiruchi: Tangedco is scheduling power cuts in parts of Tiruchi on March 4, 2026, from 9:45am to 5pm for essential maintenance at the K. Sathanur sub-station.
If you live in the area, expect electricity to be out most of the day.
Which areas will be affected?
The outage hits major spots like K.K. Nagar, Indian Bank Colony, Khajamalai Colony, SMESC Colony, Krishnamoorthy Nagar, Sundar Nagar, Ayyappa Nagar, LIC Colony and Palani Nagar—plus a long list of other neighborhoods including Mullai Nagar and parts of Mannarpuram.
Secondary zones like Bharathi Nagar, Kamarajar Nagar and Morais City are also on the list.
Plan ahead and stay informed
Plan ahead—charge your devices and finish important tasks early.
For complaints, contact Tangedco's helpline (94987-94987).
This is routine maintenance to keep things running smoothly in the future—so hang in there!