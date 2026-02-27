No evidence against Kejriwal, Sisodia in Delhi liquor policy case
India
A Delhi court has discharged all 23 accused, including former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his ex-deputy Manish Sisodia in the CBI's excise policy case.
The judge said there just wasn't enough solid evidence to prove any big conspiracy behind the alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise/liquor policy.
CBI has challenged the decision in a higher court
The judge pointed out that the CBI's massive chargesheet relied mostly on assumptions and statements from people who turned approvers—none of which really held up.
The judge said no prima facie case was made out against any of the accused persons.
Even so, right after this decision, the CBI challenged it in a higher court.
Meanwhile, a separate money laundering probe by another agency is still ongoing.