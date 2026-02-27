No evidence against Kejriwal, Sisodia in excise policy case: Court

Judge calls out the case as baseless

The judge said the prosecution couldn't prove any wrongdoing or criminal intent. Basically, the court called out the case as baseless.

This verdict is a big deal for Delhi politics—Kejriwal said, "I am not corrupt. The court has said that Manish Sisodia and I are honest," and accused the PM and Home Minister of conspiring against AAP, while AAP leaders slammed what they see as years of harassment.

The ruling also raises questions about how well agencies build their cases in high-profile political scandals.