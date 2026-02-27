No evidence against Kejriwal, Sisodia in excise policy case: Court
A special court on Friday dropped all charges against Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and 21 others in the Delhi excise policy case.
The CBI had accused them of tweaking liquor rules in the Delhi excise policy for private gain, but after nearly two years of headlines and investigations, Judge Jitendra Singh found no evidence to back up the claims.
Judge calls out the case as baseless
The judge said the prosecution couldn't prove any wrongdoing or criminal intent. Basically, the court called out the case as baseless.
This verdict is a big deal for Delhi politics—Kejriwal said, "I am not corrupt. The court has said that Manish Sisodia and I are honest," and accused the PM and Home Minister of conspiring against AAP, while AAP leaders slammed what they see as years of harassment.
The ruling also raises questions about how well agencies build their cases in high-profile political scandals.