No express trains on suburban tracks during peak hours
Central Railway is shaking up Mumbai's train routine—no more long-distance express trains on suburban tracks during peak hours.
The goal? Fewer delays and smoother rides for local commuters, to keep local trains on time by preventing express services from entering suburban corridors during peak hours.
Express trains will pause at stations like Titwala and Asangaon
Now, express trains will pause at stations like Titwala and Asangaon instead of entering the busiest city sections when everyone's heading to work or college.
This move helps keep local services running on time and aims to ease the chaos that's frustrated commuters, especially with recent disruptions on Western Railway.
Less waiting, fewer platform crowds
If you rely on Mumbai locals, expect less waiting, fewer platform crowds, and a better shot at being on time.
Officials are hoping this change finally brings some predictability—and maybe a little relief—to your daily commute.