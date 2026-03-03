'No flights, no help': Indian students stranded in Iran
Two MBBS students from Haryana—Ziya Ur Rehman and Fahed Khan—are stuck in Iran's Arak city after US-Israel airstrikes disrupted travel.
They're among 3,000 Indian medical students there, and their situation turned stressful after the Indian Embassy's evacuation advisory on February 23, 2026.
Students, safety concerns, and calls for government intervention
About 1,200 Indian students remained in Iran, and many of those who stayed cited the March 5, 2026 health ministry exams as the reason, hoping not to lose six months of their degree.
But with flights grounded and safety concerns rising, student groups are urging the government to step in and help bring everyone home.
Parents' plea amid rising risks
Parents say they're anxious due to patchy communication and growing risks for Indians in Iran.
The uncertainty has left families hoping for quick action so their kids can return safely.