No fuel rationing planned in India, says Neeraj Mittal
Despite the global oil crisis and tensions in West Asia, India is not planning any fuel rationing.
Petroleum Secretary Neeraj Mittal reassured everyone at a business summit, saying, "India has been a kind of an oasis of comfort. No rationing has been done. There is no need to panic."
So, you can relax. Fuel supplies are steady for now.
Fuel supplies 60 days LPG 45
Mittal explained that India has enough gasoline and diesel for 60 days and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for 45 days.
Domestic refineries have also ramped up LPG production (now covering 55% of demand) and is buying more fuel from countries like the US Australia, and Russia.
Plus, excise duty cuts on petrol and diesel are helping keep prices in check, even though it means the government loses some revenue.