No, India isn't running out of fuel or LPG
Heard the rumors about gasoline or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) running out? No need to stress, India's major oil companies say supplies are totally fine.
BPCL confirmed there is no shortage of gasoline or diesel; HPCL said there is no shortage of gasoline, diesel, or LPG; and IndianOil said there is no shortage of gasoline or diesel and that LPG supplies remain adequate, even with global oil prices on the rise.
They're urging everyone not to panic buy and just stick to their usual routines.
IndianOil assures smooth operations at its facilities
IndianOil shared that its facilities, like the one in Kochi, are operating smoothly with no disruptions.
Plus, if you're booking an LPG refill, nothing's changing there either; all schedules remain as usual for both cities and rural areas.
So basically: keep calm and fuel up as normal!