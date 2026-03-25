No, India isn't running out of fuel or LPG India Mar 25, 2026

Heard the rumors about gasoline or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) running out? No need to stress, India's major oil companies say supplies are totally fine.

BPCL confirmed there is no shortage of gasoline or diesel; HPCL said there is no shortage of gasoline, diesel, or LPG; and IndianOil said there is no shortage of gasoline or diesel and that LPG supplies remain adequate, even with global oil prices on the rise.

They're urging everyone not to panic buy and just stick to their usual routines.