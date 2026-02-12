No Indian pilgrims to visit Pakistan's Katasraj temple for Mahashivratri
This year's Mahashivratri pilgrimage to the historic Katasraj temple in Pakistan is looking uncertain for Indian devotees.
Unlike last year, when over 100 pilgrims got visas and made the trip, India hasn't cleared any official groups for Mahashivratri in 2026—mostly due to ongoing tensions with Pakistan.
Katasraj temple holds immense significance for Hindus
Katasraj isn't just any temple—it's a centuries-old site built around a pond believed to be formed from Lord Shiva's tears, making it especially meaningful for Hindus.
The lack of clarity this year has left many hopeful devotees disappointed and highlights how cross-border issues can impact even deeply rooted traditions.