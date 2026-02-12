No Indian pilgrims to visit Pakistan's Katasraj temple for Mahashivratri India Feb 12, 2026

This year's Mahashivratri pilgrimage to the historic Katasraj temple in Pakistan is looking uncertain for Indian devotees.

Unlike last year, when over 100 pilgrims got visas and made the trip, India hasn't cleared any official groups for Mahashivratri in 2026—mostly due to ongoing tensions with Pakistan.