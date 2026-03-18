No jeans, t-shirts: Himachal Pradesh bans casual wear in offices
Himachal Pradesh just rolled out a strict new dress code for all government employees: no more jeans or T-shirts at work.
The order, announced on March 16, also comes with tighter social media rules and applies to everyone from top secretaries to local officials.
This move follows repeated lapses in following an earlier High Court directive.
Dress code, social media rules
If you work in Himachal's government offices (or know someone who does), it's time to swap out casual wear for formal outfits: think shirts and trousers for men, sarees or suits in sober colors for women.
The rules go beyond clothing: sharing government/official documents online without prior authorization is prohibited, and criticizing policies on social media is now banned, and posting political or religious opinions needs approval first.
Officials say these changes are about keeping things professional both online and offline, with real consequences if the guidelines aren't followed.