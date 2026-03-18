No jeans, t-shirts: Himachal Pradesh bans casual wear in offices

Dress code, social media rules

If you work in Himachal's government offices (or know someone who does), it's time to swap out casual wear for formal outfits: think shirts and trousers for men, sarees or suits in sober colors for women.

The rules go beyond clothing: sharing government/official documents online without prior authorization is prohibited, and criticizing policies on social media is now banned, and posting political or religious opinions needs approval first.

Officials say these changes are about keeping things professional both online and offline, with real consequences if the guidelines aren't followed.