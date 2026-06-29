The accused are currently in judicial custody

'No lawyer will represent Ram Temple theft accused': Bar association

By Chanshimla Varah 12:01 pm Jun 29, 202612:01 pm

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The Ayodhya Bar Association has said its lawyers will not represent the eight accused in the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Mandir. The accused are set to be produced before a Special Court for Corruption Act cases in Ayodhya on Monday. The advocates' association held a meeting at 10:30am, after which its president Kalika Prasad Mishra said, "No lawyer will represent the accused in the case and if anyone does...fine of ₹5 lakh will be imposed on them."