'No leader of this rank...': Who is surrendered Maoist Devuji?

Thippiri Tirupathi alias Devuji, the 62-year-old highest-ranking member of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist), has surrendered in Telangana , according to various media reports that cite the Telangana Police. He has been a staunch advocate of the armed struggle and is accused of masterminding attacks that killed over 250 security personnel and six civilians, The Indian Express reported. His surrender marks a significant development as no other leader of his rank has done so in the party's history.

Leadership shift Devuji had ₹1 crore bounty on him Devuji was the head of the Central Military Commission of the Maoist party and had a total bounty of ₹1 crore on his head across different states. His surrender comes after a split in the party over continuing armed struggle. While Devuji's faction wanted to continue, Politburo member Mallojula Venugopal Rao, alias Sonu, had surrendered last October, advocating for peace.

Leadership debate Uncertainty over Devuji's position as general secretary Despite being the highest-ranking member left in the party's Politburo, it remains unconfirmed whether Devuji was indeed elevated to general secretary after Nambala Keshava Rao alias Basavaraju was killed in an encounter last May. Some intelligence officials believe he was appointed to the top-most post, while others remain skeptical. His consideration for this position indicated a shift in the Maoist leadership structure.

Radical roots His early life and career with Maoists Devuji hailed from Jagtial in Telangana and was associated with the Radical Students Union during his college days. He joined the Maoist movement as a party member in 1986 and rose through its ranks over the years. His association with Left-wing radical activities started early on, leading to a long and violent career with CPI (Maoist).

