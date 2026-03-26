No lockdown in J&K amid Iran-Israel conflict, says official India Mar 26, 2026

Rumors about a possible lockdown in Jammu and Kashmir, sparked by worries over fuel shortages linked to the Iran-U.S.-Israel conflict, have been officially denied.

Divisional Commissioner Anshul Garg reassured everyone that essentials are well-stocked and there's no need to worry.

He urged people to trust only official updates, saying that any lockdown would be announced by the government.