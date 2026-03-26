No lockdown in J&K amid Iran-Israel conflict, says official
India
Rumors about a possible lockdown in Jammu and Kashmir, sparked by worries over fuel shortages linked to the Iran-U.S.-Israel conflict, have been officially denied.
Divisional Commissioner Anshul Garg reassured everyone that essentials are well-stocked and there's no need to worry.
He urged people to trust only official updates, saying that any lockdown would be announced by the government.
People still lining up at petrol pumps
Even with these reassurances, people are still lining up at petrol pumps and LPG centers just in case.
Garg emphasized that supplies are being closely monitored and warned that anyone spreading false rumors will face strict action.
The takeaway: don't fall for the buzz. Stick to verified info from the government.