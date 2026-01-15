'No longer a mosque': LeT commander admits to India's Operation Sindoor

Rauf confirmed the strikes hit LeT 's main command center and also revealed that Pakistan allows "open freedom for jihad," with state support and real-time Chinese intelligence. His admission lines up with India's long-standing allegations about organized terror support—especially after the deadly Pahalgam attack in April 2025.

Who is Hafiz Abdul Rauf?

Rauf is a US-designated terrorist who trains and leads operations from Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

He was seen at LeT events earlier in 2025, and a January 15, 2026 passing-out ceremony suggested that even after Operation Sindoor, the infrastructure of jihad was being rebuilt or relocated under official indulgence.