'No longer a mosque': LeT commander admits to India's Operation Sindoor
Hafiz Abdul Rauf, a top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander, openly admitted that India's Operation Sindoor in May 2025 completely destroyed their Muridke headquarters.
He told a gathering, "What happened on May 6-7, that place is no longer a mosque. Today, we cannot even sit there. It is finished; it has collapsed."
Why this matters: Rauf's words back up India's claims
Rauf confirmed the strikes hit LeT's main command center and also revealed that Pakistan allows "open freedom for jihad," with state support and real-time Chinese intelligence.
His admission lines up with India's long-standing allegations about organized terror support—especially after the deadly Pahalgam attack in April 2025.
Who is Hafiz Abdul Rauf?
Rauf is a US-designated terrorist who trains and leads operations from Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.
He was seen at LeT events earlier in 2025, and a January 15, 2026 passing-out ceremony suggested that even after Operation Sindoor, the infrastructure of jihad was being rebuilt or relocated under official indulgence.