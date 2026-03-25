No, LPG refill booking timelines haven't changed
India
Heard rumors about new LPG refill booking timelines? The Petroleum Ministry just cleared things up: nothing's changed.
Whether you have a PMUY or regular connection, the usual wait still applies: 25 days between refills in cities, 45 days in rural areas.
Ministry asks people to stop panic bookings
The ministry also asked everyone to chill on the rumors and avoid spreading false information.
There's plenty of LPG in stock across India, so no need for unnecessary or panic bookings.
Just stick to your regular schedule and you're good!