No more gas charges on restaurant bills: Here's why
India
No more surprise LPG charges or gas surcharges on your restaurant or hotel bill.
The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) issued an advisory warning not to levy these add-on fees, calling them unfair under the Consumer Protection Act.
From now on, places can only charge what's shown on the menu plus taxes: nothing sneaky added later.
Restaurants could face penalties for unfair practices
The move comes after people complained about hidden fees making meals pricier without warning.
The CCPA says costs like fuel should already be included in menu prices, not tacked on afterward.
If restaurants break these rules, they could face strict penalties.