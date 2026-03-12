No more on-the-spot e-challan payments: Maharashtra cops can't collect fines

Maharashtra just made it official: traffic cops can't force you to pay e-challans on the spot anymore. This move comes after a wave of complaints about harassment and vehicles being seized during a recent transporters' strike. The new rule was announced on March 4, 2026, aiming to make things fairer for everyone on the road.

Transporters reported bribe demands, illegal vehicle seizures Transport groups said drivers were being stopped, asked for bribes, and even had their vehicles taken illegally.

A March 4, 2026 circular from the Additional Director General of Police (Traffic) clarified that only courts — not the police — can confiscate vehicles in cases of non-payment of fines.

Authorities listened and promised action against anyone breaking these rules.

Directive welcomed by all Dr. Priyanka Narnaware said the circular had been received two days earlier and that all traffic personnel were instructed to comply.

The All India Motor Transport Congress described the directive as 'a big relief for the entire transport fraternity.'

Bal Malkit Singh welcomed the directives, saying they should stop harassment and illegal recovery of e-challan dues and provide relief to transporters.