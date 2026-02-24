No more revenue-deficit grants for states: Finance Commission

Local bodies get a big chunk of the pie

This isn't just about government math—these changes push states to be more financially responsible and reward those who perform better.

A big chunk (₹7.9 lakh crore) is set aside for local bodies, but now a part depends on things like audited accounts and property tax growth.

There's even a ₹10,000 crore bonus for fast-growing urban areas. Plus, extra funds are earmarked for disaster management and both rural and urban local bodies—so if your city or village manages money well, it could actually see real benefits.