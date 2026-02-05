No phones allowed in Himachal Pradesh schools from March 2026

If you're caught using your phone at school, you'll pay a ₹500 fine and lose your device. Plus, your parents will have to attend counseling sessions. The Education Department is working on clear steps for handling repeat offenders.

Meanwhile, the state is also boosting sports

Alongside the phone ban, the state is stepping up for young athletes—offering jobs to female athletes from Himachal Pradesh who have recently competed in the Asian Games and giving national handball champs a ₹20 lakh reward.

Student-athletes will also get daily diet allowances for competitions.

On top of that, new sports facilities, like an indoor stadium, are in the works, and a girls' hostel is also planned; these measures aim to boost sports while keeping school discipline strong.