Pocketless gowns, monitored breaks: Ram Temple's strict protocols after theft
What's the story
The Ram Temple in Ayodhya has tightened its security measures after cash and valuables were stolen from the temple donation. In response, several new protocols have been introduced at the temple's Pilgrim Facilitation Centre (PFC) to safeguard the funds. The PFC holds a counting room in the basement, where collections from 35 donation boxes are brought and counted. The changes include uniform dress codes for counting agents, repeated frisking before entering counting rooms, and monitored breaks for those handling cash.
Arrests made
Theft scandal
The security overhaul comes after eight people were arrested in connection with the theft. The accused include Avinash Shukla, Lavkush Mishra, Anukalp Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Ramashankar Mishra, Ram Shankar Yadav (alias Tinnu Yadav), and Subhash Srivastav. Tinnu was a driver for Champat Rai, general secretary of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Srivastav supervised donation counting shifts while others were involved in counting work.
Security overhaul
New dress code for counting agents
According to the Indian Express, the most noticeable change is the new uniform for counting agents: a sky-blue, pocketless gown with a neck chain. An official who spoke on the condition of anonymity said counting agents from both shifts must now undergo frisking and security checks before changing into their uniform. They must undergo another security check before entering the counting room. When an agent wants to use the restroom while on duty, the same procedure applies.
Official
Counting is done in two shifts
The official said a dress code requiring pocketless pants and shirts for people engaged in counting was adopted roughly three years ago. However, with time, everyone began wearing casuals. "No one objected, and it continued until the matter became serious," he said, adding that "most of those under the scanner are from the second shift of counting." Counting is done in two shifts: 8:00am to 2:00pm and 2:00pm to 8:00pm, with around 20 tellers each.
Donation decline
Surveillance protocols under review
The temple administration has also tightened surveillance protocols after investigators pointed out serious shortcomings in the previous system. One major concern was that CCTV footage was routinely overwritten after around 45 days, making it difficult to trace thefts that allegedly took place over a longer period. The official said the gaps in CCTV camera coverage have been identified and corrected. Employees have also been banned from carrying personal belongings like phones, wallets, bags, purses or other items inside counting rooms.
Donation impact
Trust officials say hard to define drop in donations
According to the Indian Express, devotees visiting the temple have expressed reluctance to donate after the theft allegations, saying they will now give to the poor or hospitals. As of now, trust officials said it's hard to define if donations have been affected since the theft charges. On average, monthly donations have ranged between ₹4-5 crore. Donation centers outside the main temple premises also wore a deserted look after the allegations came to light.