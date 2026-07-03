Pocketless gowns, monitored breaks: Ram Temple's strict protocols after theft 

Official

Counting is done in two shifts

The official said a dress code requiring pocketless pants and shirts for people engaged in counting was adopted roughly three years ago. However, with time, everyone began wearing casuals. "No one objected, and it continued until the matter became serious," he said, adding that "most of those under the scanner are from the second shift of counting." Counting is done in two shifts: 8:00am to 2:00pm and 2:00pm to 8:00pm, with around 20 tellers each.