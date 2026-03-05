No political events in school premises: Tamil Nadu government
India
Tamil Nadu just updated its rules so use of school premises by external persons, associations, or organizations for political, ideological, or communal events is restricted.
The idea is to keep school spaces focused on learning, not on activities that could distract or divide students.
What else is allowed?
Schools can still organize things like cultural programs, social service drives, and blood donation camps—but only if they're non-political and open to everyone.
Anything that stirs up division based on religion or caste is strictly off-limits.
Permitted activities need approval and must be supervised by the educational agency.