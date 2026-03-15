No power supply in parts of Bengaluru today
India
Heads up, Bengaluru! There's a planned power outage this Sunday, March 15, from 10am to 5pm
BESCOM is doing maintenance work in parts of the city, mainly shifting poles along Shimoga Road.
So if you're in Unit one of the Harihara Subdivision, don't be surprised if the lights go out for a bit.
Gas supply issues at Yelahanka plant
More than 30 areas will feel the impact, including hotspots like Indiranagar, Mathad Line Road, and Vidyanagar Blocks.
To make things trickier, the Yelahanka Gas Power Plant has also paused operations due to a gas supply crunch linked to global conflicts.
With both these issues at play, expect some real challenges keeping Bengaluru powered up this weekend.