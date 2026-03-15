No power supply in parts of Bengaluru today India Mar 15, 2026

Heads up, Bengaluru! There's a planned power outage this Sunday, March 15, from 10am to 5pm

BESCOM is doing maintenance work in parts of the city, mainly shifting poles along Shimoga Road.

So if you're in Unit one of the Harihara Subdivision, don't be surprised if the lights go out for a bit.