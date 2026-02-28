No proof against Kejriwal, Sisodia in liquor policy case: Court

Judge slams CBI for case weaknesses

The court called out the CBI for building its case on shaky ground, saying it lacked substance and didn't hold up to scrutiny.

There was no evidence showing Kejriwal or Sisodia got any money or personal benefit.

The judge also pointed out that just approving a policy isn't a crime unless there's dishonest intent, and criticized relying on statements from people who turned approver without solid backup.