No proof against Kejriwal, Sisodia in liquor policy case: Court
A special court has let off all 23 accused—including ex-Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and former deputy Manish Sisodia—in the Delhi liquor policy corruption case.
The judge said there was no proof of a planned conspiracy or any criminal intent, pushing back against the CBI's main allegations.
Judge slams CBI for case weaknesses
The court called out the CBI for building its case on shaky ground, saying it lacked substance and didn't hold up to scrutiny.
There was no evidence showing Kejriwal or Sisodia got any money or personal benefit.
The judge also pointed out that just approving a policy isn't a crime unless there's dishonest intent, and criticized relying on statements from people who turned approver without solid backup.
CBI to challenge decision
The CBI isn't giving up yet—they plan to challenge this decision in the Delhi High Court.
Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate probed the matter under the PMLA.