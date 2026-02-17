No protests, rallies on Delhi University campus for a month
India
Delhi University has put a one-month ban on all protests, rallies, and public gatherings on campus starting February 17, 2026 — one month, until March 17, 2026.
The order, issued by the DU proctor, is meant to prevent disruptions and keep everyone safe after recent unrest.
Carrying things like torches or hazardous materials is also off-limits for now.
Ban comes after clashes over UGC guidelines
This crackdown follows heated clashes between student groups over new UGC rules meant to support SC/ST/OBC students—rules that were paused by the Supreme Court because of unclear definitions.
The ban has sparked mixed feelings among students and faculty: some say it's needed for peace, while others worry it limits their right to speak up.