No risk of LPG shortage in AP amid West Asia crisis
Despite the ongoing conflict in West Asia, the Andhra Pradesh government is reassuring everyone there is no risk of running out of LPG.
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu set up a special team to keep tabs on supply, and officials reported LPG reserves of about 17,962-21,505 metric tons and roughly 161.19 lakh LPG connections in the state.
Cylinders come through Visakhapatnam refinery and major suppliers such as Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd., Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., and Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd.
Commercial supply to hotels sharply reduced
Officials are closely tracking stocks using RTGS technology, and so far there have not been any shortages reported, even though some people are seeing delivery delays.
To make sure essentials do not run out, commercial supply to hotels has been sharply reduced (reports indicate cuts of around half in some areas, with hotels receiving fewer cylinders than requested), while hospitals, hostels, and schools get first priority.
With some hoteliers reporting black market prices as high as ₹3,500 per cylinder in cities such as Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam, the government has sent out vigilance teams to crack down on illegal sales.