No risk of LPG shortage in AP amid West Asia crisis

Commercial supply to hotels sharply reduced

Officials are closely tracking stocks using RTGS technology, and so far there have not been any shortages reported, even though some people are seeing delivery delays.

To make sure essentials do not run out, commercial supply to hotels has been sharply reduced (reports indicate cuts of around half in some areas, with hotels receiving fewer cylinders than requested), while hospitals, hostels, and schools get first priority.

With some hoteliers reporting black market prices as high as ₹3,500 per cylinder in cities such as Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam, the government has sent out vigilance teams to crack down on illegal sales.