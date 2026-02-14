No salary for employees with unpaid water bills in Jammu
India
Jammu's district administration just rolled out a new rule: if you're a government employee and haven't paid your water bill, your salary for February and March is on hold.
The idea is to finally collect overdue payments from folks who've skipped out for years.
Policy starts this month
To get paid, employees now need a "No Objection Certificate" (NOC) from the Jal Shakti (PHE) Department proving their bills are cleared—no shortcuts like self-declarations allowed.
The policy kicks in February 2026 and aims to make sure everyone chips in fairly for basic services like water.
It's a pretty direct way to boost accountability and keep essential services running smoothly.