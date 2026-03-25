'No shortage of LPG, petrol, diesel': Oil companies dispute rumors 

Amid fears of a fuel supply crunch in India due to global disruptions in oil supplies, major oil companies have assured that there is no shortage. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) have dismissed rumors of a fuel shortage, with BPCL calling them "completely false" and HPCL and IOCL denying shortages. They assured customers that supply remains normal and sufficient across the country.

Company statements Rumors of petrol-diesel shortage completely false: BPCL BPCL took to social media platform X to clarify the situation. It wrote, "Rumors of a petrol-diesel shortage are completely false. There is sufficient availability of fuel across the country and the supply is normal." Similarly, HPCL said there was no shortage of petrol, diesel or LPG and assured customers that "fuel supplies remain stable."

Public reassurance IOCL shares live updates from its retail outlets IOCL also took to X to quell fears of a petrol and diesel shortage. It said there is no shortage of petrol or diesel. The firm urged citizens to avoid panic buying and rely on verified information. To prove its supply chain stability, IOCL shared live updates from its retail outlets showing normal operations at its COCO Maradu facility in Kochi.

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