'No shortage of LPG, petrol, diesel': Oil companies dispute rumors
What's the story
Amid fears of a fuel supply crunch in India due to global disruptions in oil supplies, major oil companies have assured that there is no shortage. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) have dismissed rumors of a fuel shortage, with BPCL calling them "completely false" and HPCL and IOCL denying shortages. They assured customers that supply remains normal and sufficient across the country.
Company statements
Rumors of petrol-diesel shortage completely false: BPCL
BPCL took to social media platform X to clarify the situation. It wrote, "Rumors of a petrol-diesel shortage are completely false. There is sufficient availability of fuel across the country and the supply is normal." Similarly, HPCL said there was no shortage of petrol, diesel or LPG and assured customers that "fuel supplies remain stable."
Public reassurance
IOCL shares live updates from its retail outlets
IOCL also took to X to quell fears of a petrol and diesel shortage. It said there is no shortage of petrol or diesel. The firm urged citizens to avoid panic buying and rely on verified information. To prove its supply chain stability, IOCL shared live updates from its retail outlets showing normal operations at its COCO Maradu facility in Kochi.
Strategic measures
2 LPG ships cross Hormuz
The Ministry of Shipping on Tuesday also said that India will soon have six LPG carriers. Two Indian-flagged LPG carriers, Pine Gas and Jag Vasant, have already safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz. The Pine Gas ship, carrying 45,000 metric tons of LPG, is expected to arrive at New Mangalore Port on the morning of March 27, while Jag Vasant, loaded with approximately 47,600 metric tons of LPG, is likely to reach India on March 26.