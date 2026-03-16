No talks with us on sending navy ships to Hormuz

India has been trying to resolve the issue through diplomatic

The Strait of Hormuz is a key route for global energy, so when tensions rise, everyone feels it.

Thanks to some smart diplomacy, LPG carriers were able to pass despite the chaos.

Meanwhile, recent strikes in the region have contributed to rising oil prices and significantly disrupted shipping.

As calls grow for more countries to send warships, India's approach shows it's sticking with dialogue over military moves, for now.