No trade breakthrough expected at S Jaishankar Marco Rubio meeting
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio are likely to meet again at the G20 Foreign Ministers's meeting in Atlanta (October 30-31), but don't expect a big trade breakthrough just yet.
Key issues like tariffs and access for farm goods are still unresolved, making a deal before the upcoming US midterm elections look unlikely.
Talks hit by US tariff rules
Talks have hit roadblocks over new US tariff rules and an extra 10% levy, which have made negotiations tricky.
India wants clearer terms to protect its farmers and fair chances for its exporters, especially with tough competition from countries like Vietnam and Bangladesh.
With election season heating up, both sides are under pressure, so this meeting will be closely watched even if no quick fixes are on the table.