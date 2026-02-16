No water, no internet: AI Impact Summit attendees vent online
The much-hyped AI Impact Summit in Delhi is making headlines—but not just for its impressive guest list.
Attendees have taken to social media to vent about long entry lines, packed halls, and basics like water and mobile internet falling short.
For an event all about cutting-edge tech, many were surprised by the lack of actual AI tools on display—one attendee summed it up: "No water. No clarity. Media shows celebration. Ground reality was chaos."
Leaders from across the world are attending
Despite the messy start, this summit is massive—250,000 visitors are expected over five days, with leaders like Sundar Pichai and Sam Altman rubbing shoulders with Mukesh Ambani and Nandan Nilekani.
Heads of state from around the world (including France and Brazil) are attending too.
Even with all this star power, it seems the event's logistics could use a little AI magic themselves.