No water, no internet: AI Impact Summit attendees vent online India Feb 16, 2026

The much-hyped AI Impact Summit in Delhi is making headlines—but not just for its impressive guest list.

Attendees have taken to social media to vent about long entry lines, packed halls, and basics like water and mobile internet falling short.

For an event all about cutting-edge tech, many were surprised by the lack of actual AI tools on display—one attendee summed it up: "No water. No clarity. Media shows celebration. Ground reality was chaos."