El Nino, a climate event where Pacific Ocean waters heat up, is back and getting stronger.
NOAA says there's an 81% chance it'll hit a very strong phase by the end of this year, possibly making it one of the most intense since the 1950s.
This matters because El Nino can seriously shake up global weather, bringing more droughts, heatwaves, and less rain in many places.
If you're in India, expect a weaker monsoon this season.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts July rainfall will drop below 94% of the usual average, with normal rains mostly sticking to Rajasthan and parts of southern and central India.
And with the Indian Ocean Dipole staying neutral (so no backup from that side), experts say El Nino's impact on rainfall could be even worse this year.