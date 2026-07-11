India Jul 11, 2026

El Nino, a climate event where Pacific Ocean waters heat up, is back and getting stronger.

NOAA says there's an 81% chance it'll hit a very strong phase by the end of this year, possibly making it one of the most intense since the 1950s.

This matters because El Nino can seriously shake up global weather, bringing more droughts, heatwaves, and less rain in many places.