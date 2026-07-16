NOAA says El Nino may intensify, impacting India's monsoon rains

NOAA announced last week that _ El Nino_ could intensify in the Pacific, and it could be one of the most intense we've seen.

For India, this usually means hotter weather and weaker monsoon rains, so less relief from the summer heat.

_ El Nino_ is part of a climate cycle called ENSO, which also includes La Nina (the rainy, cooler phase) and a neutral phase.

This whole cycle pops up every few years, but scientists are still figuring out exactly why.